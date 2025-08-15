Ex-Dividend Reminder: MAG Silver, Danaos and Snap-On

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/25, MAG Silver Corp (Symbol: MAG), Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC), and Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MAG Silver Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.02 on 9/1/25, Danaos Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 8/28/25, and Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.14 on 9/10/25. As a percentage of MAG's recent stock price of $22.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of MAG Silver Corp to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when MAG shares open for trading on 8/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for DAC to open 0.91% lower in price and for SNA to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for MAG, DAC, and SNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

MAG Silver Corp (Symbol: MAG):



Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.05% for MAG Silver Corp, 3.65% for Danaos Corp, and 2.64% for Snap-On, Inc..

In Friday trading, MAG Silver Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, Danaos Corp shares are off about 0.9%, and Snap-On, Inc. shares are off about 2.7% on the day.

