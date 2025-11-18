Markets
LTC

Ex-Dividend Reminder: LTC Properties, Applied Materials and Vontier

November 18, 2025 — 10:03 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/25, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), and Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/25, Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 12/11/25, and Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/11/25. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $36.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of LTC Properties, Inc. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when LTC shares open for trading on 11/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMAT to open 0.20% lower in price and for VNT to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LTC, AMAT, and VNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):

LTC+Dividend+History+Chart

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):

AMAT+Dividend+History+Chart

Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):

VNT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.32% for LTC Properties, Inc., 0.80% for Applied Materials, Inc., and 0.29% for Vontier Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and Vontier Corp shares are down about 3.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Industrials Shares
 Institutional Holders of HCAC
 IMTE Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Industrials Shares-> Institutional Holders of HCAC-> IMTE Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LTC
AMAT
VNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.