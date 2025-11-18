Ex-Dividend Reminder: LTC Properties, Applied Materials and Vontier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/20/25, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), and Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/25, Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 12/11/25, and Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/11/25. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $36.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of LTC Properties, Inc. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when LTC shares open for trading on 11/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMAT to open 0.20% lower in price and for VNT to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LTC, AMAT, and VNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.32% for LTC Properties, Inc., 0.80% for Applied Materials, Inc., and 0.29% for Vontier Corp.

In Tuesday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and Vontier Corp shares are down about 3.3% on the day.

