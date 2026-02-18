Ex-Dividend Reminder: LTC Properties, AllianceBernstein Holding and TE Connectivity

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/26, LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB), and TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 2/27/26, AllianceBernstein Holding LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.96 on 3/12/26, and TE Connectivity plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 3/13/26. As a percentage of LTC's recent stock price of $39.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of LTC Properties, Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when LTC shares open for trading on 2/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for AB to open 2.32% lower in price and for TEL to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LTC, AB, and TEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):

LTC+Dividend+History+Chart

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (Symbol: AB):

AB+Dividend+History+Chart

TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL):

TEL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.71% for LTC Properties, Inc., 9.27% for AllianceBernstein Holding LP, and 1.20% for TE Connectivity plc.

In Wednesday trading, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, AllianceBernstein Holding LP shares are up about 1.4%, and TE Connectivity plc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

