Markets
LNN

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lindsay, MSCI and AGCO

February 11, 2026 — 10:07 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN), MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI), and AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 2/27/26, MSCI Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.05 on 2/27/26, and AGCO Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of LNN's recent stock price of $134.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Lindsay Corp to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when LNN shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for MSCI to open 0.40% lower in price and for AGCO to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LNN, MSCI, and AGCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):

LNN+Dividend+History+Chart

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI):

MSCI+Dividend+History+Chart

AGCO Corp. (Symbol: AGCO):

AGCO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.10% for Lindsay Corp, 1.59% for MSCI Inc, and 0.85% for AGCO Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Lindsay Corp shares are currently up about 1.3%, MSCI Inc shares are down about 7.8%, and AGCO Corp. shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Ken Fisher Stock Picks
 Funds Holding CST
 GRAY YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ken Fisher Stock Picks-> Funds Holding CST-> GRAY YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LNN
MSCI
AGCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.