Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lear, Kohl's and GUESS ?

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/25, Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), and GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 12/30/25, Kohl's Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/24/25, and GUESS ?, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 12/26/25. As a percentage of LEA's recent stock price of $107.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Lear Corp. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when LEA shares open for trading on 12/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for KSS to open 0.54% lower in price and for GES to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEA, KSS, and GES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):



Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS):



GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.86% for Lear Corp., 2.17% for Kohl's Corp., and 5.30% for GUESS ?, Inc..

In Monday trading, Lear Corp. shares are currently off about 1.1%, Kohl's Corp. shares are up about 2.1%, and GUESS ?, Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

