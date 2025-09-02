Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lear, Edgewell Personal Care and Fox

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/25, Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC), and Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 9/23/25, Edgewell Personal Care Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/8/25, and Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.28 on 9/24/25. As a percentage of LEA's recent stock price of $110.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of Lear Corp. to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when LEA shares open for trading on 9/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for EPC to open 0.62% lower in price and for FOXA to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LEA, EPC, and FOXA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):



Edgewell Personal Care Co (Symbol: EPC):



Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.80% for Lear Corp., 2.50% for Edgewell Personal Care Co, and 0.94% for Fox Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Lear Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Edgewell Personal Care Co shares are up about 1.6%, and Fox Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 CCRN Price Target

 GREK Average Annual Return

 LICY Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.