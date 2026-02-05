Ex-Dividend Reminder: Lazard, Blackstone and Ameriprise Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/26, Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), and Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 2/20/26, Blackstone Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.49 on 2/17/26, and Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.60 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of LAZ's recent stock price of $55.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Lazard to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when LAZ shares open for trading on 2/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for BX to open 1.11% lower in price and for AMP to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAZ, BX, and AMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Lazard (Symbol: LAZ):



Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX):



Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.62% for Lazard, 4.43% for Blackstone Inc, and 1.17% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, Lazard shares are currently up about 5.5%, Blackstone Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

