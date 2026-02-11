Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kroger, Nexstar Media Group Carnival

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/1/26, Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.86 on 2/27/26, and Carnival Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of KR's recent stock price of $67.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Kroger Co to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when KR shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for NXST to open 0.76% lower in price and for CCL to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KR, NXST, and CCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for Kroger Co, 3.03% for Nexstar Media Group Inc, and 1.80% for Carnival Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Kroger Co shares are currently off about 3%, Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are up about 2.3%, and Carnival Corp shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

