Ex-Dividend Reminder: KLAC, Jabil and Wabtec

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), and Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KLA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 3/3/26, Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 3/3/26, and Wabtec Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of KLAC's recent stock price of $1450.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of KLA Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when KLAC shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for JBL to open 0.03% lower in price and for WAB to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KLAC, JBL, and WAB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC):



Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.52% for KLA Corp, 0.13% for Jabil Inc, and 0.49% for Wabtec Corp.

In Friday trading, KLA Corp shares are currently off about 1.9%, Jabil Inc shares are down about 3.8%, and Wabtec Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

