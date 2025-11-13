Ex-Dividend Reminder: KLA, A10 Networks and Gen Digital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN), and Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KLA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 12/2/25, A10 Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 12/1/25, and Gen Digital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/10/25. As a percentage of KLAC's recent stock price of $1198.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of KLA Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when KLAC shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for ATEN to open 0.35% lower in price and for GEN to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KLAC, ATEN, and GEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC):



A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN):



Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for KLA Corp, 1.40% for A10 Networks Inc, and 1.85% for Gen Digital Inc.

In Thursday trading, KLA Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, A10 Networks Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Gen Digital Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.