Ex-Dividend Reminder: Kforce, Automatic Data Processing and Worthington Steel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/13/25, Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC), Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), and Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Kforce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/27/25, Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.54 on 7/1/25, and Worthington Steel Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 6/27/25. As a percentage of KFRC's recent stock price of $41.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Kforce Inc. to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when KFRC shares open for trading on 6/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADP to open 0.49% lower in price and for WS to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KFRC, ADP, and WS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Kforce Inc. (Symbol: KFRC):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



Worthington Steel Inc (Symbol: WS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.72% for Kforce Inc., 1.96% for Automatic Data Processing Inc., and 2.43% for Worthington Steel Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Kforce Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are off about 1.3%, and Worthington Steel Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

