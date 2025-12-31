Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Keurig Dr Pepper, Ingredion and Andersons

December 31, 2025 — 10:00 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/26, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR), and Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/16/26, Ingredion Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 1/20/26, and Andersons Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/23/26. As a percentage of KDP's recent stock price of $28.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when KDP shares open for trading on 1/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for INGR to open 0.74% lower in price and for ANDE to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KDP, INGR, and ANDE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP):

KDP+Dividend+History+Chart

Ingredion Inc (Symbol: INGR):

INGR+Dividend+History+Chart

Andersons Inc (Symbol: ANDE):

ANDE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.27% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, 2.95% for Ingredion Inc, and 1.50% for Andersons Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently trading flat, Ingredion Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Andersons Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

