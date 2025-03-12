Ex-Dividend Reminder: KBR, Global Payments and Automatic Data Processing

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR), Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), and Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 4/15/25, Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/28/25, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.54 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of KBR's recent stock price of $50.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of KBR Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when KBR shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for GPN to open 0.27% lower in price and for ADP to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for KBR, GPN, and ADP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for KBR Inc, 1.07% for Global Payments Inc, and 2.11% for Automatic Data Processing Inc..

In Wednesday trading, KBR Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Global Payments Inc shares are off about 3.9%, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares are down about 3.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 RELL Insider Buying

 GOTU Videos

 Institutional Holders of HNRG



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.