Ex-Dividend Reminder: JOYY, Johnson Controls International and Meta Platforms

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/22/25, JOYY Inc (Symbol: JOYY), Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JOYY Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.95 on 10/10/25, Johnson Controls International plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/17/25, and Meta Platforms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 9/29/25. As a percentage of JOYY's recent stock price of $62.68, this dividend works out to approximately 1.52%, so look for shares of JOYY Inc to trade 1.52% lower — all else being equal — when JOYY shares open for trading on 9/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for JCI to open 0.37% lower in price and for META to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JOYY, JCI, and META, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JOYY Inc (Symbol: JOYY):



Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI):



Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.06% for JOYY Inc, 1.49% for Johnson Controls International plc, and 0.27% for Meta Platforms Inc.

In Thursday trading, JOYY Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Johnson Controls International plc shares are up about 0.4%, and Meta Platforms Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

