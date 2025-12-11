Markets
JBTM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: JBT Marel, Verisk Analytics and FedEx

December 11, 2025 — 01:04 pm EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM), Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK), and FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. JBT Marel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/29/25, Verisk Analytics Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/31/25, and FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.45 on 1/6/26. As a percentage of JBTM's recent stock price of $153.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of JBT Marel Corp to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when JBTM shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for VRSK to open 0.21% lower in price and for FDX to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBTM, VRSK, and FDX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

JBT Marel Corp (Symbol: JBTM):

Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK):

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.26% for JBT Marel Corp, 0.84% for Verisk Analytics Inc, and 2.04% for FedEx Corp.

In Thursday trading, JBT Marel Corp shares are currently up about 11.6%, Verisk Analytics Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and FedEx Corp shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

