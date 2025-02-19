Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jacobs Solutions, RTX and Pitney Bowes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/25, Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J), RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX), and Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jacobs Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/21/25, RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/20/25, and Pitney Bowes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/24/25. As a percentage of J's recent stock price of $130.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when J shares open for trading on 2/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for RTX to open 0.51% lower in price and for PBI to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for J, RTX, and PBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (Symbol: J):



RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):



Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for Jacobs Solutions Inc, 2.04% for RTX Corp, and 2.25% for Pitney Bowes Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Jacobs Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, RTX Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Pitney Bowes Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

