Ex-Dividend Reminder: Jabil, Corning and Gorman-Rupp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW), and Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/3/24, Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/13/24, and Gorman-Rupp Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 12/10/24. As a percentage of JBL's recent stock price of $132.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Jabil Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when JBL shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for GLW to open 0.58% lower in price and for GRC to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JBL, GLW, and GRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



Gorman-Rupp Company (Symbol: GRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.24% for Jabil Inc, 2.32% for Corning Inc, and 1.78% for Gorman-Rupp Company.

In Wednesday trading, Jabil Inc shares are currently down about 1.9%, Corning Inc shares are down about 1.2%, and Gorman-Rupp Company shares are down about 2.5% on the day.

