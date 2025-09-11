Ex-Dividend Reminder: Iron Mountain, BCE and Telephone & Data Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM), BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), and Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.785 on 10/3/25, BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 10/15/25, and Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of IRM's recent stock price of $97.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Iron Mountain Inc to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when IRM shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for BCE to open 1.81% lower in price and for TDS to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IRM, BCE, and TDS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):



BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.22% for Iron Mountain Inc, 7.25% for BCE Inc, and 0.41% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc.

In Thursday trading, Iron Mountain Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, BCE Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

