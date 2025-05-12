Ex-Dividend Reminder: Invesco, PennyMac Financial Services and Welltower

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/14/25, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ), PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), and Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Invesco Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/3/25, PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/23/25, and Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 5/22/25. As a percentage of IVZ's recent stock price of $14.83, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Invesco Ltd to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when IVZ shares open for trading on 5/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for PFSI to open 0.31% lower in price and for WELL to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for IVZ, PFSI, and WELL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ):



PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.66% for Invesco Ltd, 1.23% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc, and 1.80% for Welltower Inc.

In Monday trading, Invesco Ltd shares are currently up about 0.5%, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Welltower Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

