Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interface, Stantec and CTS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/25, Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE), Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN), and CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interface Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/11/25, Stantec Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 4/15/25, and CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 4/25/25. As a percentage of TILE's recent stock price of $20.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of Interface Inc. to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when TILE shares open for trading on 3/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for STN to open 0.27% lower in price and for CTS to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TILE, STN, and CTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE):



Stantec Inc (Symbol: STN):



CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.20% for Interface Inc., 1.07% for Stantec Inc, and 0.37% for CTS Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Interface Inc. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Stantec Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and CTS Corp shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

