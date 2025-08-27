Ex-Dividend Reminder: Interface, Barrick Mining and Corning

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE), Barrick Mining Corp (Symbol: B), and Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Interface Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 9/12/25, Barrick Mining Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/15/25, and Corning Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 9/29/25. As a percentage of TILE's recent stock price of $26.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of Interface Inc. to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when TILE shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for B to open 0.56% lower in price and for GLW to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TILE, B, and GLW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Interface Inc. (Symbol: TILE):



Barrick Mining Corp (Symbol: B):



Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.30% for Interface Inc., 2.24% for Barrick Mining Corp, and 1.66% for Corning Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Interface Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Barrick Mining Corp shares are up about 1.9%, and Corning Inc shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

