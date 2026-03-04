Ex-Dividend Reminder: Insperity, eBay and Terex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP), eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY), and Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Insperity Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/20/26, eBay Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/20/26, and Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/19/26. As a percentage of NSP's recent stock price of $21.37, this dividend works out to approximately 2.81%, so look for shares of Insperity Inc to trade 2.81% lower — all else being equal — when NSP shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for EBAY to open 0.35% lower in price and for TEX to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NSP, EBAY, and TEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Insperity Inc (Symbol: NSP):



eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY):



Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.23% for Insperity Inc, 1.38% for eBay Inc., and 1.02% for Terex Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Insperity Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, eBay Inc. shares are up about 1%, and Terex Corp. shares are down about 4.2% on the day.

