Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntsman, Eagle Materials and Graphic Packaging Holding

December 11, 2025 — 01:05 pm EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP), and Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0875 on 12/31/25, Eagle Materials Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/12/26, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 1/7/26. As a percentage of HUN's recent stock price of $10.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Huntsman Corp to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when HUN shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for EXP to open 0.11% lower in price and for GPK to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUN, EXP, and GPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):

HUN+Dividend+History+Chart

Eagle Materials Inc (Symbol: EXP):

EXP+Dividend+History+Chart

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK):

GPK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.28% for Huntsman Corp, 0.45% for Eagle Materials Inc, and 2.96% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co.

In Thursday trading, Huntsman Corp shares are currently up about 6%, Eagle Materials Inc shares are up about 3.9%, and Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are up about 4.6% on the day.

