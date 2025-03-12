Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntsman, Devon Energy and Sitio Royalties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), and Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/31/25, Devon Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/31/25, and Sitio Royalties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 3/28/25. As a percentage of HUN's recent stock price of $17.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of Huntsman Corp to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when HUN shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for DVN to open 0.70% lower in price and for STR to open 2.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUN, DVN, and STR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN):



Sitio Royalties Corp (Symbol: STR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.74% for Huntsman Corp, 2.79% for Devon Energy Corp., and 8.44% for Sitio Royalties Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Huntsman Corp shares are currently up about 0.9%, Devon Energy Corp. shares are up about 0.6%, and Sitio Royalties Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

