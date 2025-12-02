Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home Depot, H & R Block and The Cigna Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/25, Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.30 on 12/18/25, H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 1/6/26, and The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of HD's recent stock price of $357.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Home Depot Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when HD shares open for trading on 12/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for HRB to open 0.99% lower in price and for CI to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HD, HRB, and CI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB):



The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for Home Depot Inc, 3.98% for H & R Block, Inc., and 2.21% for The Cigna Group.

In Tuesday trading, Home Depot Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, H & R Block, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and The Cigna Group shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

