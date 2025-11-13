Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: HNI, Deluxe and Jabil

November 13, 2025 — 10:20 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI), Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), and Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/1/25, Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/1/25, and Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/2/25. As a percentage of HNI's recent stock price of $39.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of HNI Corp to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when HNI shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for DLX to open 1.45% lower in price and for JBL to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HNI, DLX, and JBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):

HNI+Dividend+History+Chart

Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):

DLX+Dividend+History+Chart

Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):

JBL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for HNI Corp, 5.79% for Deluxe Corp, and 0.15% for Jabil Inc.

In Thursday trading, HNI Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Deluxe Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Jabil Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

BNK Invest
Stocks mentioned

HNI
DLX
JBL

