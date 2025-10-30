Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hexcel, Core Laboratories and ONEOK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/25, Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB), and ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/10/25, Core Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 11/24/25, and ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of HXL's recent stock price of $73.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Hexcel Corp. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when HXL shares open for trading on 11/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for CLB to open 0.06% lower in price and for OKE to open 1.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HXL, CLB, and OKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL):



Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB):



ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.93% for Hexcel Corp., 0.25% for Core Laboratories Inc, and 6.13% for ONEOK Inc.

In Thursday trading, Hexcel Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Core Laboratories Inc shares are off about 2.2%, and ONEOK Inc shares are off about 2.8% on the day.

