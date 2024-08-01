Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthpeak Properties, First Interstate BancSystem and Synchrony Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/5/24, Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: DOC), First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthpeak Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/16/24, First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 8/15/24, and Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/15/24. As a percentage of DOC's recent stock price of $21.82, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Healthpeak Properties Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when DOC shares open for trading on 8/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for FIBK to open 1.49% lower in price and for SYF to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOC, FIBK, and SYF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: DOC):



First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.50% for Healthpeak Properties Inc, 5.96% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, and 1.97% for Synchrony Financial.

In Thursday trading, Healthpeak Properties Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Synchrony Financial shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.