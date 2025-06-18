Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hamilton Lane, Broadcom and International Flavors & Fragrances

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/20/25, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE), Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 7/7/25, Broadcom Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 6/30/25, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/11/25. As a percentage of HLNE's recent stock price of $135.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when HLNE shares open for trading on 6/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for AVGO to open 0.24% lower in price and for IFF to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLNE, AVGO, and IFF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO):



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.59% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A, 0.95% for Broadcom Inc, and 2.13% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently down about 1.2%, Broadcom Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

