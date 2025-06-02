Ex-Dividend Reminder: H & R Block, Pjt Partners and Analog Devices

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/25, H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT), and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. H & R Block, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 7/3/25, Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/18/25, and Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.99 on 6/18/25. As a percentage of HRB's recent stock price of $56.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of H & R Block, Inc. to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when HRB shares open for trading on 6/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for PJT to open 0.17% lower in price and for ADI to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRB, PJT, and ADI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for H & R Block, Inc., 0.66% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A, and 1.85% for Analog Devices Inc.

In Monday trading, H & R Block, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are down about 0.1%, and Analog Devices Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

