Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gruma, Accenture and Ingles Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/11/24, Gruma S A DE CV (Symbol: GPAGF), Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), and Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gruma S A DE CV will pay its annual dividend of $1.26 on 10/11/24, Accenture plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.29 on 8/15/24, and Ingles Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 7/18/24. As a percentage of GPAGF's recent stock price of $18.25, this dividend works out to approximately 6.90%, so look for shares of Gruma S A DE CV to trade 6.90% lower — all else being equal — when GPAGF shares open for trading on 7/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for ACN to open 0.43% lower in price and for IMKTA to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPAGF, ACN, and IMKTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gruma S A DE CV (Symbol: GPAGF):



Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN):



Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.90% for Gruma S A DE CV, 1.72% for Accenture plc, and 0.96% for Ingles Markets Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Gruma S A DE CV shares are currently down about 3.4%, Accenture plc shares are up about 0.1%, and Ingles Markets Inc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

