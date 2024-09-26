Ex-Dividend Reminder: Granite Construction, Toro and Deere

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), Toro Company (Symbol: TTC), and Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Granite Construction Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/15/24, Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/11/24, and Deere & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.47 on 11/8/24. As a percentage of GVA's recent stock price of $79.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Granite Construction Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when GVA shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for TTC to open 0.42% lower in price and for DE to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GVA, TTC, and DE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA):



Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Granite Construction Inc, 1.68% for Toro Company, and 1.44% for Deere & Co..

In Thursday trading, Granite Construction Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Toro Company shares are off about 0.8%, and Deere & Co. shares are down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 IDEX market cap history

 DHBCU Historical Stock Prices

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLP



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.