Ex-Dividend Reminder: Graco, IDEX and General Dynamics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/16/26, Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG), IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX), and General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 2/4/26, IDEX Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 1/30/26, and General Dynamics Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 2/6/26. As a percentage of GGG's recent stock price of $86.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Graco Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when GGG shares open for trading on 1/16/26. Similarly, investors should look for IEX to open 0.38% lower in price and for GD to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GGG, IEX, and GD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



IDEX Corporation (Symbol: IEX):



General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Graco Inc, 1.52% for IDEX Corporation, and 1.65% for General Dynamics Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Graco Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, IDEX Corporation shares are up about 0.5%, and General Dynamics Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

