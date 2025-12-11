Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gilead Sciences, Merck and Horace Mann Educators

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), and Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 12/30/25, Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 1/8/26, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of GILD's recent stock price of $121.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Gilead Sciences Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when GILD shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for MRK to open 0.87% lower in price and for HMN to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GILD, MRK, and HMN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Gilead Sciences Inc, 3.48% for Merck & Co Inc, and 3.11% for Horace Mann Educators Corp..

In Thursday trading, Gilead Sciences Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Merck & Co Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

