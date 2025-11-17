Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Archer Daniels Midland and Hasbro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/25, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), and Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.226 on 12/15/25, Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 12/11/25, and Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/3/25. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $58.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for ADM to open 0.87% lower in price and for HAS to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GIL, ADM, and HAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):



Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Gildan Activewear Inc, 3.48% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., and 3.60% for Hasbro, Inc..

In Monday trading, Gildan Activewear Inc shares are currently up about 1.8%, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are off about 0.4%, and Hasbro, Inc. shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding EBTC

 VOR Options Chain

 BJRI Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.