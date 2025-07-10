Ex-Dividend Reminder: GFL Environmental, Jiayin Group and Universal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/25, GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL), Jiayin Group Inc - American Depositary Shares (Symbol: JFIN), and Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GFL Environmental Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0154 on 7/31/25, Jiayin Group Inc - American Depositary Shares will pay its annual dividend of $0.80 on 7/24/25, and Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 8/4/25. As a percentage of GFL's recent stock price of $47.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of GFL Environmental Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when GFL shares open for trading on 7/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for JFIN to open 4.36% lower in price and for UVV to open 1.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFL, JFIN, and UVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL):



Jiayin Group Inc - American Depositary Shares (Symbol: JFIN):



Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.13% for GFL Environmental Inc, 4.36% for Jiayin Group Inc - American Depositary Shares, and 5.68% for Universal Corp.

In Thursday trading, GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Jiayin Group Inc - American Depositary Shares shares are off about 1.1%, and Universal Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

