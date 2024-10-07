Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gentex, The Gap and Lennar

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/9/24, Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX), The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), and Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 10/23/24, The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/30/24, and Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/24/24. As a percentage of GNTX's recent stock price of $29.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Gentex Corp. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when GNTX shares open for trading on 10/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for GAP to open 0.71% lower in price and for LEN to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GNTX, GAP, and LEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX):



The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP):



Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Gentex Corp., 2.82% for The Gap Inc, and 1.10% for Lennar Corp.

In Monday trading, Gentex Corp. shares are currently down about 0.5%, The Gap Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and Lennar Corp shares are down about 2.5% on the day.

