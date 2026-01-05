Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Gap, Edison International and AECOM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/7/26, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP), Edison International (Symbol: EIX), and AECOM (Symbol: ACM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 1/28/26, Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8775 on 1/31/26, and AECOM will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 1/23/26. As a percentage of GAP's recent stock price of $25.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when GAP shares open for trading on 1/7/26. Similarly, investors should look for EIX to open 1.44% lower in price and for ACM to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GAP, EIX, and ACM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GAP):



Edison International (Symbol: EIX):



AECOM (Symbol: ACM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for The Gap Inc, 5.76% for Edison International, and 1.29% for AECOM.

In Monday trading, The Gap Inc shares are currently off about 1.6%, Edison International shares are up about 1.5%, and AECOM shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

