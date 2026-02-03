Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fuller, AZZ and Delek Logistics Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/5/26, Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL), AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ), and Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fuller Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.235 on 2/19/26, AZZ Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/26/26, and Delek Logistics Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.125 on 2/12/26. As a percentage of FUL's recent stock price of $60.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Fuller Company to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when FUL shares open for trading on 2/5/26. Similarly, investors should look for AZZ to open 0.16% lower in price and for DKL to open 2.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FUL, AZZ, and DKL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL):



AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ):



Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Fuller Company, 0.63% for AZZ Inc, and 8.97% for Delek Logistics Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Fuller Company shares are currently up about 1.5%, AZZ Inc shares are up about 2.8%, and Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Technical Analysis Channel

 Institutional Holders of PHDG

 FBCM Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.