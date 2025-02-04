Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Electric, RB Global and Fuller

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/25, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE), RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 2/20/25, RB Global Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/3/25, and Fuller Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 2/20/25. As a percentage of FELE's recent stock price of $99.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when FELE shares open for trading on 2/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.33% lower in price and for FUL to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FELE, RBA, and FUL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



RB Global Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., 1.31% for RB Global Inc, and 1.45% for Fuller Company.

In Tuesday trading, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8%, RB Global Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Fuller Company shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

