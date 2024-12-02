News & Insights

Markets
FNCTF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: France Telecom, ICL Group and The Cigna Group

December 02, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/24, France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF), ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL), and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. France Telecom will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.30 on 12/5/24, ICL Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0527 on 12/18/24, and The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 12/19/24. As a percentage of FNCTF's recent stock price of $11.10, this dividend works out to approximately 2.70%, so look for shares of France Telecom to trade 2.70% lower — all else being equal — when FNCTF shares open for trading on 12/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for ICL to open 1.15% lower in price and for CI to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNCTF, ICL, and CI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF):

FNCTF+Dividend+History+Chart

ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL):

ICL+Dividend+History+Chart

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):

CI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.41% for France Telecom, 4.60% for ICL Group Ltd, and 1.66% for The Cigna Group.

In Monday trading, France Telecom shares are currently up about 7%, ICL Group Ltd shares are up about 0.4%, and The Cigna Group shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 FIGS Options Chain
 Funds Holding SPXC
 JAGX Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FIGS Options Chain -> Funds Holding SPXC -> JAGX Average Annual Return -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNCTF
ICL
CI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.