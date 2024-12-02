Ex-Dividend Reminder: France Telecom, ICL Group and The Cigna Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/24, France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF), ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL), and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. France Telecom will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.30 on 12/5/24, ICL Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0527 on 12/18/24, and The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 12/19/24. As a percentage of FNCTF's recent stock price of $11.10, this dividend works out to approximately 2.70%, so look for shares of France Telecom to trade 2.70% lower — all else being equal — when FNCTF shares open for trading on 12/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for ICL to open 1.15% lower in price and for CI to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNCTF, ICL, and CI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF):



ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL):



The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.41% for France Telecom, 4.60% for ICL Group Ltd, and 1.66% for The Cigna Group.

In Monday trading, France Telecom shares are currently up about 7%, ICL Group Ltd shares are up about 0.4%, and The Cigna Group shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

