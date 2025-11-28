Ex-Dividend Reminder: FNB, First Financial Bancorp and TFS Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/25, FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB), First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC), and TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/15/25, First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/15/25, and TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 12/16/25. As a percentage of FNB's recent stock price of $16.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of FNB Corp to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when FNB shares open for trading on 12/1/25. Similarly, investors should look for FFBC to open 1.00% lower in price and for TFSL to open 1.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNB, FFBC, and TFSL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for FNB Corp, 3.99% for First Financial Bancorp, and 7.84% for TFS Financial Corp.

In Friday trading, FNB Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, First Financial Bancorp shares are off about 0.7%, and TFS Financial Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

