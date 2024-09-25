News & Insights

Markets
FLS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flowserve, CTS and ESAB

September 25, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/24, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS), and ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/11/24, CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 10/25/24, and ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/11/24. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $52.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 9/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for CTS to open 0.08% lower in price and for ESAB to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLS, CTS, and ESAB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):

FLS+Dividend+History+Chart

CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):

CTS+Dividend+History+Chart

ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):

ESAB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Flowserve Corp, 0.33% for CTS Corp, and 0.30% for ESAB Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently up about 7.3%, CTS Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and ESAB Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 HBMD Insider Buying
 Institutional Holders of MVCD
 Funds Holding TGD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLS
CTS
ESAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.