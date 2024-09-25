Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flowserve, CTS and ESAB

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/27/24, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS), and ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/11/24, CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 10/25/24, and ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/11/24. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $52.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 9/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for CTS to open 0.08% lower in price and for ESAB to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLS, CTS, and ESAB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):



ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Flowserve Corp, 0.33% for CTS Corp, and 0.30% for ESAB Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently up about 7.3%, CTS Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and ESAB Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

