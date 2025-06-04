Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flex LNG, Vodafone Group and Kimberly-Clark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/6/25, Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), Vodafone Group plc New (Symbol: VODPF), and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flex LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 6/20/25, Vodafone Group plc New will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.0225 on 8/1/25, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 7/2/25. As a percentage of FLNG's recent stock price of $24.55, this dividend works out to approximately 3.05%, so look for shares of Flex LNG Ltd to trade 3.05% lower — all else being equal — when FLNG shares open for trading on 6/6/25. Similarly, investors should look for VODPF to open 2.03% lower in price and for KMB to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLNG, VODPF, and KMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.22% for Flex LNG Ltd, 4.05% for Vodafone Group plc New, and 3.61% for Kimberly-Clark Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently up about 0.7%, Vodafone Group plc New shares are up about 12.1%, and Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

