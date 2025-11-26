Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flex LNG, Amcor and Altius Minerals

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), and Altius Minerals Corp (Symbol: ATUSF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flex LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/11/25, Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/17/25, and Altius Minerals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/15/25. As a percentage of FLNG's recent stock price of $26.39, this dividend works out to approximately 2.84%, so look for shares of Flex LNG Ltd to trade 2.84% lower — all else being equal — when FLNG shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMCR to open 1.53% lower in price and for ATUSF to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLNG, AMCR, and ATUSF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG):



Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Altius Minerals Corp (Symbol: ATUSF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.37% for Flex LNG Ltd, 6.11% for Amcor plc, and 1.43% for Altius Minerals Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently trading flat, Amcor plc shares are up about 0.5%, and Altius Minerals Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

