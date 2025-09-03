Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flagstar Financial, Navient and Blackrock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/5/25, Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG), Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), and Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flagstar Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 9/17/25, Navient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/19/25, and Blackrock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $5.21 on 9/23/25. As a percentage of FLG's recent stock price of $12.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Flagstar Financial Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when FLG shares open for trading on 9/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for NAVI to open 1.17% lower in price and for BLK to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLG, NAVI, and BLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG):



Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI):



Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Flagstar Financial Inc, 4.66% for Navient Corp, and 1.87% for Blackrock Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Flagstar Financial Inc shares are currently trading flat, Navient Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Blackrock Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

