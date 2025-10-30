Ex-Dividend Reminder: Five Star Bancorp, Lazard and Brinks

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/25, Five Star Bancorp (Symbol: FSBC), Lazard (Symbol: LAZ), and Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Five Star Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 11/10/25, Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/14/25, and Brinks Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of FSBC's recent stock price of $36.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Five Star Bancorp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when FSBC shares open for trading on 11/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for LAZ to open 1.04% lower in price and for BCO to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSBC, LAZ, and BCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Five Star Bancorp (Symbol: FSBC):



Lazard (Symbol: LAZ):



Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.21% for Five Star Bancorp, 4.18% for Lazard, and 0.90% for Brinks Co.

In Thursday trading, Five Star Bancorp shares are currently off about 2.8%, Lazard shares are off about 2.4%, and Brinks Co shares are down about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 REI Insider Buying

 LVTX Videos

 ATSG Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.