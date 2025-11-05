Ex-Dividend Reminder: FirstEnergy, CMS Energy and Pfizer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS), and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 12/1/25, CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5425 on 11/26/25, and Pfizer Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/1/25. As a percentage of FE's recent stock price of $46.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of FirstEnergy Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when FE shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for CMS to open 0.74% lower in price and for PFE to open 1.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FE, CMS, and PFE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):



CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.86% for FirstEnergy Corp, 2.98% for CMS Energy Corp, and 7.08% for Pfizer Inc.

In Wednesday trading, FirstEnergy Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, CMS Energy Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Pfizer Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

