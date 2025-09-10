Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Horizon, Chubb and Alexander & Baldwin

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/12/25, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), and Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/1/25, Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 10/3/25, and Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 10/7/25. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $22.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 9/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for CB to open 0.35% lower in price and for ALEX to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHN, CB, and ALEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for First Horizon Corp, 1.40% for Chubb Ltd, and 4.79% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc.

In Wednesday trading, First Horizon Corp shares are currently up about 2.3%, Chubb Ltd shares are down about 0.2%, and Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

