Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fifth Third Bancorp, Centerspace and OFG Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), Centerspace (Symbol: CSR), and OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 10/15/24, Centerspace will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 10/10/24, and OFG Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of FITB's recent stock price of $42.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when FITB shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for CSR to open 1.03% lower in price and for OFG to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FITB, CSR, and OFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):



Centerspace (Symbol: CSR):



OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.52% for Fifth Third Bancorp, 4.12% for Centerspace, and 2.27% for OFG Bancorp.

In Thursday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp shares are currently off about 1.7%, Centerspace shares are down about 0.8%, and OFG Bancorp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

